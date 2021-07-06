REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Stuart A. Rose Sells 1,000 Shares

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

REX stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,830. The stock has a market cap of $509.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

