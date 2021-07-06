REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Stuart A. Rose Sells 1,000 Shares

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
REX stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,830. The stock has a market cap of $509.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.