Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RXEEY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RXEEY remained flat at $$21.69 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

