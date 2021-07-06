Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

