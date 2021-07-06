Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $236,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

