Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $4,582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 262.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.