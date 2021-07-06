Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

