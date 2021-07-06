Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.