Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

