Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.