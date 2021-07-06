Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $339.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

