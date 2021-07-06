Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Park National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Park National by 390.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Park National by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

PRK stock opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

