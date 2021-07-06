Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

AUB stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

