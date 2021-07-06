Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

