Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,077 South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of South State by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,052,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

