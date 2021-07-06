Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,635 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sandy Spring Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

