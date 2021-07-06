Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.