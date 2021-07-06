Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 60,157 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,157 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.92. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

