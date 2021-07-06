Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSH stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

