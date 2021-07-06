Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,934.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $17.76 or 0.00051588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $74,586.96 and approximately $2,934.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00134017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.53 or 1.00121839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00964528 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

