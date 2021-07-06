RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Jeneq Management LP raised its position in RingCentral by 15.0% in the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 82,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $289.56 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

