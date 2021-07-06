Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $539,298.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00032665 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

