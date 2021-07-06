Rise Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Rise has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $651,671.52 and approximately $13,868.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 180,882,383 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

