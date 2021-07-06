Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$73.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$73.55, with a volume of 19,546 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

