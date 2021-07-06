RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

OPP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 347,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,706. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

