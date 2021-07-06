RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of RFM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $24.72.
In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00.
