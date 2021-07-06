RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

NYSEARCA RFM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. 17,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,651. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

