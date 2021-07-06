RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
NYSEARCA RFM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. 17,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,651. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71.
In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00.
