Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of RMM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 80,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,099. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,793 shares of company stock worth $315,317.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

