Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

NYSEARCA RMM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $297,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,213.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,793 shares of company stock valued at $315,317.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

