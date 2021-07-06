RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92.

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

