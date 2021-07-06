Robert Paul Sells 30,000 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00.

ALEC traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. 7,266,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 58.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.