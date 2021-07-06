Robert W. Baird Boosts The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $222.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.11.

MIDD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

