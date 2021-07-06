Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Brett Tolley Sells 1,048 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15.
Shares of RBLX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.98. 6,289,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209,248. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
