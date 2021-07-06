Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Brett Tolley Sells 1,048 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.98. 6,289,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209,248. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.