Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00.

Roku stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,909,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $486.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

