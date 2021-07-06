ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.27 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00169450 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

