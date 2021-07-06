Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $472.60 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $473.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

