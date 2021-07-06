Roth Capital Raises Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Price Target to $6.20

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $4.40 to $6.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 5,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,323. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 4.11.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 257.95% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 112.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

