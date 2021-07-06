Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 348.20 ($4.55). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 346.60 ($4.53), with a volume of 585,845 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

