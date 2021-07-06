Rotten 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $935.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $353,663.29 and approximately $935.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.06 or 0.00971438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044915 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 92,725,885 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.