Royal Bank of Canada Trims See results about (LON:J) Target Price to GBX 330

See results about (LON:J) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of See results about to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.83 ($4.36).

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.