RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.00. RPC shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 1,570 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 91.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 212.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 280.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

