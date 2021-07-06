Rubic Hits 1-Day Volume of $420,717.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $420,717.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.05 or 1.00307442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00952519 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

