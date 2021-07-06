Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.59. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$34.08, with a volume of 123,635 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUS. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.63.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920 in the last 90 days.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.