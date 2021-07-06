Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00.

Sprout Social stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 379,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,881,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

