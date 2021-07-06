Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.