Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.