Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I accounts for about 0.1% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPWR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPWR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 143,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

