Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 800,000 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000. CM Life Sciences II comprises about 0.3% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

Shares of CM Life Sciences II stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 4,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,973. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.