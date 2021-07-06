Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has $183.93 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.17% of US Foods worth $183,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 18,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.14 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

