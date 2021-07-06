Sachem Head Capital Management LP Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Golden Arrow Merger makes up about 0.1% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAMCU. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $2,985,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $5,970,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $846,000.

GAMCU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,701. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

