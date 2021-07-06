Sachem Head Capital Management LP Takes Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Orion Acquisition comprises approximately 0.1% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

OHPAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,090. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

